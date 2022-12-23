Severe cold weather makes road salt obsolete

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Road salt works to maintain good winter driving conditions, but in these freezing temperatures, it is not as effective.

Instead, the Marathon County Highway Department is mixing salt and brine together.

However, the Marathon County Highway Department is telling people not to rely on the brine and salt mixture to prevent collisions this holiday season. They are urging people to slow down on the roads. The weather can change at any point and people must always be aware of their surroundings.

“It might be good in one spot, then you go down the road and it’s gonna be icy, but we will try and put sand on it the best we can and you’re just gonna have to slow down,” says Marathon County Highway Maintenance Supervisor Jason Jankowski.

They advise people to stay warm on the roads, watch out for drifting snow, and if you do not need to drive, then don’t.

