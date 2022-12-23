Miss America graces NewsChannel 7 in return trip to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Out of 51 other contestants, Wausau native Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America and after a whirl-wind week, she had the chance to stop by NewsChannel 7 to share what it has all meant to her.

“I mean, it was a lot of screaming noises just in my head. There were no legible thoughts, probably a lot of chaos,” says Stanke. The UW-Madison nuclear engineering student is still reeling from what she says is the biggest win of her life.

Before the crowns and gowns of Miss America, her first passion was the violin. Stanke began taking lessons at the Wausau Conservatory when she was 8 years old and it was challenging in the beginning. “I shook, I was forgetting music, I was nervous, just everything,” she says.

She faced those fears head-on though, enrolling in talent competitions including the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition. “I got into it and said let’s try it and see what happens.”

Now, Stanke is ready to make even bigger history, “I’m a nuclear engineering student and my social impact initiative is ‘clean energy, cleaner future.’ So a lot of my year is going to revolve around leading discussions about how nuclear energy is already affecting their lives and how if we embrace it, it can continue to grow and benefit humanity.”

When asked about any upcoming Christmas holiday plans, Stanke says she will be very busy. Not because of interviews, but because she will be helping to clean up branches around the community from the winter storms in the area over the past week.

