Local Afghan refugees left in limbo after funding bill passes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the Senate passed the latest $1.7 trillion funding bill which financed federal agencies through September and provides aid to Ukraine, the Afghan Adjustment Act was not included in the plans.

The act would have cleared legislative hurdles that have prevented many refugees from obtaining a more permanent legal status. Many of those refugees have voiced concerns over extensive backlogs in the processing of paperwork as they await asylum, visas, and citizenship.

Dozens of refugees began arriving in the Wausau and Stevens Point areas in the later months of 2021 and dozens more are expected to come into the area throughout 2023. However, with no funding in this latest bill to support them, many refugees are left hoping for Congress to pass the act in 2023.

“Across the rotunda, we are fighting an uphill battle to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act so that our allies who risked their lives to support our operations aren’t deported back to the same hell that 13 American service members sacrificed their lives to rescue them from,” said Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine expressed that even with the two-year humanitarian parole for refugees ending in September, he believes Congress will find a way to extend it. He went on to say that as Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who supports the act, takes over as the Judiciary Committee Chair in January, nobody will be deported without the administration moving to deport them.

