First Alert Weather Day: Bitterly cold & biting wind into start of the holiday weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues for the rest of Friday into Saturday morning. Strong NW winds, gusting up to 45 mph will be continuing into Saturday morning. Blowing snow will cause reduced visibility at times, especially in open areas.

Current Weather Alerts:

Winter Weather Advisory for Taylor, Clark, Juneau & Adams Counties until Saturday morning. For much of the rest of the area through Saturday evening. Price County until late Saturday night.

Winter Storm Warning for Vilas County until Saturday night.

Wind Chill Advisory for Price County until Saturday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the area through Saturday evening, Winter Storm Warning for Vilas County. (WSAW)

What We’re Expecting:

Windy & frigid for Friday evening into Saturday morning. Variably cloudy with a chance of flurries or snow showers. Lake effect snow will be common in the far north (Vilas, Ashland & Iron Counties). Several inches of additional accumulation is likely in the northern tier through Saturday evening. For the rest of the area, a chance of flurries or snow showers tonight into Saturday. Any accumulation will be minimal. Temperatures into Saturday morning will be running near or below 0°. Wind chill values of -25° to -35° expected. Frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes with wind chill values this low.

Lake effect snow will lead to several inches of accumulation in the far north. (WSAW)

Wind gusts up to 40 mph Friday night. (WSAW)

Wind gusts over 40 mph possible on Saturday. (WSAW)

Wind chills Saturday morning of -20° to -35°. (WSAW)

Frostbite could occur in less than 30 minutes. (WSAW)

Road conditions will be hazardous with conditions varying from clear and dry to icy and snow-covered in a short stretch of time. If you must travel, be sure to have a winter survival kit, drive with caution, and be prepared for the variable road conditions, brisk winds, and low temperatures/wind chills.

If you are traveling Friday, make sure to bring essentials in case of an emergency (WSAW)

There will be a bit of improvement weather-wise for Christmas Day. Some sunshine and not quite as cold or breezy. Morning temps on Christmas will start off below zero, rising into the low 10s for the afternoon.

Still cold and breezy. (WSAW)

