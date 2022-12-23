CWA working through tough conditions to keep air travel safe

News and First Alert Weather App
Maintenance team clears runways at CWA
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin winters can throw a lot at airports when it comes to making flying, and particularly landing, safe.

“The snow removal crews had quite the challenge last week with the ice and wet snow that we faced,” says CWA Assistant Airport Director Mark Cihlar.

With the snow and plunging temperatures just before the holiday weekend, they were taking no chances. CWA Maintenance Supervisor James Wood says, “We have added staff. In fact, the last two days we were fully staffed, so it really makes it nice having everybody on board.”

Those kinds of precautions are why CWA hasn’t had to ground any flights this winter. The administration and maintenance crew work in tandem to make sure all safety measures are up to date and in working order.

“I have to shout some kudos out to our snow removal crew. We didn’t lose any flights because of the weather here,” Cihlar says. “We have the equipment, we have the FAA procedures, and products. Things we can use to make sure it’s a safe environment.”

“We use a granular and a liquid and it’s all anti-corrosion for the aircraft. The aircraft is made out of aluminum,” Wood explains.

As for the airlines, they’re doing their part at CWA to make sure those morning departures go off without a hitch.

Cihlar says, “Overnight they’ve been letting the heaters run and having someone staying overnight to keep an eye on that aircraft.” He adds that it’s important during these peak travel times, especially with full flights and pilot shortages. “To re-accommodate those passengers is a challenge for the airlines.”

