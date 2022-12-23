News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

CWA flights to and from O’Hare now cancelled due to weather

(KVLY)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - American Airlines flights in and out of CWA to Chicago’s O’Hare airport have been canceled for Friday due to the winter storm conditions currently hounding the Midwest.

As of 12:30 p.m., over 400 flights were canceled at O’Hare and more than 300 were canceled at Midway.

All Delta Airlines flights currently running to and from CWA to Minneapolis-St. Paul are on time as of right now.

Visit https://www.fly-cwa.org/flight-status to check the status of all CWA inbound and outbound flights.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road law goes into effect Wednesday for northern Wisconsin
Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order declaring an energy emergency
Snowfall from Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon ranged from 3 to 6 inches.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Wednesday Night-Thursday PM
Bitterly cold and windy conditions into Saturday morning, blowing snow reducing visibility and...
First Alert Weather Day: Bitterly cold & biting wind into start of the holiday weekend
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Bond set at $5M for suspect in Stevens Point stabbing

Latest News

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) catches a fly out hit by San Francisco...
REPORTS: Daulton Varsho traded to Toronto
Bitterly cold and windy conditions into Saturday morning, blowing snow reducing visibility and...
First Alert Weather Day: Bitterly cold & biting wind into start of the holiday weekend
Blustery & frigid for the rest of Friday with scattered flurries/snow showers, along with...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Stevens Point police looking for package thieves
Stevens Point police looking for package thieves