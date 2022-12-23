CWA flights to and from O’Hare now cancelled due to weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - American Airlines flights in and out of CWA to Chicago’s O’Hare airport have been canceled for Friday due to the winter storm conditions currently hounding the Midwest.

As of 12:30 p.m., over 400 flights were canceled at O’Hare and more than 300 were canceled at Midway.

All Delta Airlines flights currently running to and from CWA to Minneapolis-St. Paul are on time as of right now.

Visit https://www.fly-cwa.org/flight-status to check the status of all CWA inbound and outbound flights.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.