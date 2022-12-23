News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Biden, first lady to visit Children’s National Hospital

President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House. He and first lady Jill...
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House. He and first lady Jill Biden will visit Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are making a holiday visit to patients and families at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

The Christmas visit by the first lady is an annual tradition, dating back to Bess Truman, who visited families who weren’t able to celebrate the holidays at home, Children’s National Hospital said.

Last year, Biden became the first president to visit the hospital with the first lady.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Frozen road law goes into effect Wednesday for northern Wisconsin
Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order declaring an energy emergency
Snowfall from Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon ranged from 3 to 6 inches.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Wednesday Night-Thursday PM
Our First Alert Day continues for Friday into Friday night because of blowing snow causing near...
First Alert Weather Day: Whiteout conditions & dangerously cold temps/wind chills
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Bond set at $5M for suspect in Stevens Point stabbing

Latest News

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill
Blustery & frigid for the rest of Friday with scattered flurries/snow showers, along with...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Elon Musk tells investors he’ll pause on Tesla stock sales
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels