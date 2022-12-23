News and First Alert Weather App
Aspirus settling federal retirement plan lawsuit at $1.5 million

By Emily Davies
Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus employees received letters this week as Aspirus works to settle a 2021 class action lawsuit at $1.5 million.

Kimberly Traczyk, a psychiatric physician assistant filed the lawsuit in Michigan in April 2021 alleging that Aspirus violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The suit claims Aspirus breached its fiduciary duties to its retirement plan and its participants by having the plan incur higher administrative fees and investment expenses than reasonable and necessary.

Aspirus and the plaintiffs agreed to settle the case in November. Aspirus responded to 7 Investigates with a statement:

Aspirus vigorously denies the allegations in this lawsuit but chose to settle the case rather than pursue excessively expensive litigation. This lawsuit is one of many that law firms have filed across the nation targeting large retirement plans.

Aspirus values every employee and is committed to providing a comprehensive pay and benefits package that rewards and supports them. The Aspirus 403(b) retirement plan is compliant with all ERISA laws and is audited annually. The retirement plan has a strong governance process that follows best practice and is reviewed each year.

Andy Napgezek, Aspirus Communications Director

The plaintiff’s attorney, Paul Secunda of Walcheske & Luzi, responded by saying they could not comment publicly on the settlement, due to the settlement agreement terms.

Current and past Aspirus employees who have worked and participated in the retirement plan between Jan. 1, 2018 through the day of the settlement, Nov. 2, 2022 are considered part of the class members in the lawsuit. They are not able to remove themselves from the lawsuit.

According to the settlement’s website, the $1.5 million Aspirus agreed to will first pay for “administrative expenses, any attorneys’ fees, and expenses that the Court awards to Plaintiff’s lawyers, and any case contribution award to Plaintiff.” After those expenses, class members will receive a share of the amount left based on the employee’s investments between 2018 and November 2022. Currently, according to its website, Aspirus has about 11,000 employees between its locations in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Employees who disagree with any part of the settlement have an opportunity to file an objection until April 4, stating the reasons why the court should not approve the settlement. A fairness hearing will be held on May 2, allowing the opportunity for those who wish to physically appear and be heard by the judge before he makes his ruling on whether to approve the settlement and its terms.

Those who do nothing will still receive the appropriate benefits from an approved settlement, however, they will give up their rights to sue Aspirus for the same claims covered by the settlement.

One current Aspirus employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation is encouraging people to not accept the settlement terms. She was surprised and upset when she received the letter this week. She expressed $1.5 million, especially after deducting attorney and court fees, will likely not be close to the amount owed to beneficiaries. She said the employees should not have to pay the cost of their own attorneys by way of Aspirus paying beneficiaries what is left after the fees.

“This is supposed to be a ‘trusted company’ that we’re working for and right now, it’s very difficult times with staff and it’s just a sad betrayal to find out that our company is doing this to us,” she said. “No one is fighting for us; we need to fight for us.”

The agency administering the settlement claims clarified that beneficiaries who want to file an objection do not need an attorney to do so, though they may need one should they want to pursue the objection further. Certainly, they could hire an attorney to write and submit their objection as well.

