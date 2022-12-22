Wood County Health Department offers free at-home COVID tests

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department is providing free at-home COVID-19 tests and KN95, or similar, masks for the community ahead of holiday gatherings.

The KN95 masks come in child and adult sizes. These supplies are available to any individual or establishment in Wood County while supplies last. The public can order these supplies through the Wood County Health Department’s website here. Click on the button “Order Free COVID-19 Tests and Masks” and follow the instructions.

The public can also pick up free at-home COVID-19 tests at the McMillan Memorial Library in Wisconsin Rapids, Pittsville Community Library, Lester Public Library of Arpin, Lester Public Library of Vesper, Charles & Jo Ann Lester Library in Nekoosa, and Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library.

Every Wisconsin resident is also eligible to order free COVID-19 test kits through the mail here. Through the program, you can receive a package of 5 free at-home COVID-19 self-tests delivered right to your door. You are able to place an order every month to receive this package.

“Taking a rapid test shortly before your Christmas celebrations can help to keep your loved ones safe and healthy,” said Susan Smith, Wood County Health Officer in a statement. “If you test positive for COVID-19 or feel sick, stay home so you don’t pass your illness on to your family and friends.”

Anyone who tests positive or has symptoms of COVID-19 should take precautions to stay away from others as much as possible. COVID-19 can look like many other illnesses, including flu or RSV, which can also cause severe outcomes for vulnerable community members. Staying home when sick is important to protecting health, even if the COVID-19 test is negative.

If you test positive for COVID-19, contact your physician to see if they recommend treatments. Treating COVID-19 early can reduce the risk of hospitalization. If you are sick and test negative, especially if you are at risk for severe outcomes, follow up with your physician to determine the cause of the illness and identify treatment options.

The health department encourages the public to stay up-to-date on all recommended vaccinations, including getting an updated COVID-19 booster shot and a flu shot. COVID-19 vaccines are offered free of charge through the Health Department. For upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics, click here.

