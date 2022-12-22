Wisconsin State Patrol warns holiday travelers to be safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Weather ahead of the holiday weekend is making holiday travel more challenging. Traffic Management and the Wisconsin State Patrol are on alert for stranded motorists and increased accidents.

“Don’t underestimate this storm. The conditions are such that and the temperatures are such that things like salt are going to be ineffective. It’s just too cold,” says Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan.

Road conditions are kept up to date with the traffic management’s 5-1-1 website and app. There are also traffic cameras to see the road conditions in real time.

“Wisconsin doesn’t proactively close highways. The weather closes the highway,” says Traffic Management Supervisor Randy Hoyt.

In the case of a major incident, highways may be physically blocked to maintain safety. Traffic Management and the Wisconsin State Patrol are prepared for those situations. “If things change, we’ll re-align people, we’ll extend shifts, call in people that are off duty to make sure we’re properly staffed for this event,” says Carnahan.

“We’re going to have a minimum of two extra people per shift going through the storm,” says Hoyt. If conditions continue to worsen, they’ll issue a level-five travel warning.

Superintendent Carnahan says he knows the disappointment in canceling holiday plans, but a safe happy holiday makes it worth it in the long run. “My best advice is to seriously consider whether or not to travel,” he says.

The State Patrol recommends preparation above all if you do have to travel. Carnahan says even if you don’t plan to spend time outdoors, conditions can change in an instant and it pays to have an emergency supply kit in case you get stranded.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.