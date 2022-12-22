News and First Alert Weather App
Winners announced in Merrill holiday decoration contest

By Sean White
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Merrill and Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce partnered to present Merrill’s Holiday Decorating Contest.

The contest was for City of Merrill residents and businesses. The judges were riders on Merrill’s Tour of Lights Bus Ride on Dec. 21, and the city is pleased to announce the contest winners:

  • Residential Homes First Place: 105 W. Riverside Ave.
  • Second Place: 411 E. 8th St.
  • Third Place TIE: 1003 Jefferson St. and 118 N. State St.
  • Merrill Businesses First Place: Park City Credit Union, 501 South Pine Ridge Ave.
  • Second Place: Inclusa, 101 E. 1st St.
  • Third Place: Strive 4 Life, LLC, 730 E. 2nd St.

“In an effort to make Merrill’s Tour of Lights Bus Ride more exciting, we thought hosting a city-wide holiday decorating contest would encourage more people to decorate their homes and businesses, and make it more fun for riders by having them be the judges,” said Brad Brummond, Merrill Transit Administrator.

Each year, the Merrill-Go-Round picks up riders at their homes and takes them on a bus ride to tour the city and see homes and businesses that are decorated for the holidays. The Tour of Lights Bus Ride is free for the public to ride and fun for all ages.

To view a map listing all the homes and businesses that participated in Merrill’s Holiday Decorating Contest, visit the City of Merrill’s or Merrill Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

