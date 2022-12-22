Volunteers need to this weekend to staff warming shelter in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Volunteers are requested this weekend in Wausau to help staff a warming shelter.

Open Door is offering to extend its hours of operation on Saturday and Sunday until 6 pm. Their normal hours of operation are from 5-10 a.m. on weekends. It can only remain open for extended hours if volunteers come forward.

If you are able to help, call (414) 939-6305.

