Volunteers need to this weekend to staff warming shelter in Wausau
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Volunteers are requested this weekend in Wausau to help staff a warming shelter.
Open Door is offering to extend its hours of operation on Saturday and Sunday until 6 pm. Their normal hours of operation are from 5-10 a.m. on weekends. It can only remain open for extended hours if volunteers come forward.
If you are able to help, call (414) 939-6305.
