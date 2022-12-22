News and First Alert Weather App
Snowmobile trails in Lincoln County to open Friday

(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County’s funded snowmobile trails, county-administrated trails, in Zone 1 will open as of 3 p.m. Dec. 23.

Zone 1 trails remaining closed are as follows: Portions of Trail 86 and Corridor 19 located south of Hwy 86. Corridor 17 south of the Park and Ride at intersection #30 will remain closed. All trails in Zones 2, 3, and 4 will remain closed at this time.

On trails where winter ATV use is permitted, trails must be open to snowmobile use for 7 days before ATV use is allowed. Winter ATV trails in Zone 1, corresponding with the above snowmobile trail opening, will remain closed until 12 p.m. Dec. 30. All trails are closed to winter ATV use when the temperature is above 28 degrees.

Trails are in early season condition and may be rough and icy in some areas. Be aware of Trail Closed signs, stay on marked trails only and respect private land. Local snowmobile clubs remind riders to stay off lakes and rivers unless a trail has been clearly marked by a club. If a water body is not marked, it is considered unsafe.

For up-to-date Lincoln County trail conditions, log on to www.co.lincoln.wi.us or call the Trail Hotline at 715-539-1033.

