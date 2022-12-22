Preparing to power a generator in case of a power outage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The upcoming winter storm has the potential to cause power outages with the high winds expected. Generators are often the backup for providing power when the heat and lights go out.

When cranking up your generator, first make sure you have the proper ventilation. “Never operate a generator indoors because that could lead to a build-up of carbon monoxide,” says Matt Cullen, the spokesperson for Wisconsin Public Service.

“Ensure that you’re outside because most of them are gas driven. There are some that are propane driven but they too will create some fumes,” said Mark Grulkowski, the head of the electrical department at Ace Hardware in Weston.

Depending on your generator, you need a power cord that can handle the wattage. “Depending on what type of unit you have, and how much it’ll put out, that’ll determine the size cord, cord caps, and other things you’ll need to do a proper installation,” says Grulkowski.

Grulkowski says most generators should be able to power household appliances.

“Most of them, if you got a 3,000 to 5,000-watt generator it’ll take care of your furnace, your fridge, your freezer. The main things to keep you going,” says Grulkowski.

Luckily, Grulkowski says newer generators can handle the overloading of outlets, “If the generator has safety features built in that it will shut down if it can’t handle the load.”

If you don’t have a generator, WPS says to be careful how you stay warm. “We would also urge customers to never use an oven to heat their home,” says Cullen. “That could lead to a hazardous situation, could lead to a build-up of carbon monoxide inside your home.”

Ace Hardware in Weston doesn’t have generators on their shelves but they can order one for customers with estimated arrival times of 3 to 4 days.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.