Portage County Board approves Nelsonville well funding

NELSONVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Funding for the much-needed groundwater monitoring wells in Nelsonville was once again approved by the Portage County Board at its Dec. 20 meeting.

An amendment offered by Supervisor Matt Jacowski and seconded by Supervisor Barry Jacowski added the $240,135 in funding to the list of projects approved for federal COVID relief funds. The amendment passed 24-1, with only Supervisor, Scott Soik, voting no.

The monitoring wells will help village residents determine where safe drinking water exists under Nelsonville and how long it will last.

Advocates for clean drinking water in Portage County were surprised and pleased after experiencing a long budgeting process in which county capital funds were approved for the project, then vetoed by County Executive, John Pavelski.

In 2018, testing showed that 47% of tested private drinking water wells in the village had unsafe levels of nitrate.

Other Nelsonville residents want to apply for state grants but have not been able to obtain estimates from well drillers. There are concerns that some families will be unable to afford new wells with the limit of $16,000 on SLFRF funding.

In addition, questions have been raised about naturally occurring water quality problems in deep wells. Specifically in the village of Amherst where nitrates contaminated two of their wells. However, they are not currently using it because it has high levels of iron, which is not hazardous to health but gives the water an undesirable color, taste, and smell.

PCCW is cautiously hopeful with this unexpected turn of events and looks forward to seeing these monitoring wells pay off for the people of Nelsonville and Portage County.

For more information, contact Amberle Schwartz at pococleanwater@gmail.com or 715-498-6337.

