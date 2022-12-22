Plea deal likely for suspect in Stevens Point armed robbery

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint last year is scheduled to reach a plea agreement in the case.

Kardell Days­­ is charged with 12 counts in connection to the incident, including armed robbery and false imprisonment.

Stevens Point Police said on Nov. 7, 2021 just before 9 p.m. they received a report of an armed robbery at an apartment in the 1200 block of NorthPoint Drive. Police said two victims were transported to the police department where they were interviewed. It was determined that two suspects had taken numerous electronic items and a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun during the incident.

Kardell and another man, Kasey Kenwood were arrested and charged. Kenwood is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 28.

Days’ plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.