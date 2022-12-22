News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Plea deal likely for suspect in Stevens Point armed robbery

Kardell Days
Kardell Days(Portage County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint last year is scheduled to reach a plea agreement in the case.

Kardell Days­­ is charged with 12 counts in connection to the incident, including armed robbery and false imprisonment.

Stevens Point Police said on Nov. 7, 2021 just before 9 p.m. they received a report of an armed robbery at an apartment in the 1200 block of NorthPoint Drive. Police said two victims were transported to the police department where they were interviewed. It was determined that two suspects had taken numerous electronic items and a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun during the incident.

Kardell and another man, Kasey Kenwood were arrested and charged. Kenwood is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 28.

Days’ plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road law goes into effect Wednesday for northern Wisconsin
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Bond set at $5M for suspect in Stevens Point stabbing
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Days: Massive winter storm arrives Wednesday evening
Reported sexual assault victim of former Marshfield PD chief dies amid federal case against city
The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX...
Granton district administrator cleared following Title IX investigation, student speaks out

Latest News

Security Health Plan offers coverage at Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus.
Security Health Plan provides coverage at Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus
Swim lessons
Need a last-minute gift idea? Give the gift of swim lessons
Lessons are available for people of all ages
The perfect gift? Swim lessons
Sunrise 7 - Dec. 22, 2022
7 Things You Need to Know 12-22-22