Need a last-minute gift idea? Give the gift of swim lessons

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a minute gift idea, consider giving the gift of swim lessons. The Marathon Area Swim Association in Marathon offers lessons for ages 6 months to adulthood.

Not only do swim lessons reduce the risk of drowning and improve water safety skills, but swimming is a great to stay active and encourage healthy living from an early age.

Jennifer Passehl is the facility director at the Marathon Area Swim Association she said there is no right age to begin lessons. Anytime is a great time.

“Honestly, it’s just giving them the opportunity to play in the water— that kind of leads to being able to take the lessons and start to learn the skills. So really, there’s no age that’s not appropriate. It’s just really being able to expose them to the water and, and have them learn and get comfortable,” said Passehl.

Parents who sign up their young children will need to be in the water during the lesson until the child is 3 years old.

“It’s really a great time to bond with that child as they’re going through and learning and adapting to the water,” said Passehl.

Classes at Marathon Area Swim Association run four times a year with the next session beginning on Jan. 2.

Gift certificates are available and can be used toward lessons or a membership.

If you have any questions, please call 715-443-3772 or email office@masaswim.org for more information. MASA is located at 401 4th St, in Marathon.

