Marshfield to end curbside yard waste, Christmas tree pick-up

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Jan. 1, the city of Marshfield and Waste Management will no longer offer curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items.

City residents will need to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at 501 South Hume Avenue, located at the corner of 18th Street and Hume Avenue in Marshfield. The compost site is open 24 hours per day, 7 days a week

Bulky items are free of charge for Marshfield residents to drop off at the Waste Management Transfer Station, also located at 501 South Hume Avenue. A photo identification may be required before dropping off bulk items. The Transfer Station is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Bulky items include mattresses, box springs, sofas, furniture, bicycles, carpet, toilets and other similar items. Electronics, appliances and construction waste may also be dropped off at the transfer station for a fee.

According to a news release, Marshfield is no longer able to continue curbside collection due to budget constraints.

