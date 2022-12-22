Junction City baby sitter facing child abuse charge

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 37-year-old woman is expected to be charged with child abuse after investigators said she admitted to slapping a baby she was babysitting.

Lorene Borntreger is free on a $5,000 signature bond. She’s expected to be formally charged on Jan. 3.

Investigators said the baby was picked-up from Borntreger’s home on Dec. 12. According to the criminal complaint, Borntreger told the child’s mother the child was sitting up and fell over, causing a small bruise on his face. When the mother arrived home she said the bruises were quite severe. According to court documents, the child’s mother called Borntreger. That’s when Borntreger allegedly told the woman she lost her temper while the child was crying.

Court documents state the bruises were consistent with the shape of a human hand on the child’s face. The child was under 1 year old.

