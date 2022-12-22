News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Inmates help corrections officer being assaulted in jail

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.(MGN)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Two inmates helped a corrections officer in South Carolina who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said.

South Carolina Department of Correction officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution.

One of the two inmates grabbed the person assaulting the officer while the other pulled the officer to safety, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The inmate was moved to another facility where they await pending charges.

“Thank you to these 2 inmates who helped stop this serious assault,” the Department of Corrections said on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road law goes into effect Wednesday for northern Wisconsin
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Bond set at $5M for suspect in Stevens Point stabbing
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Days: Massive winter storm arrives Wednesday evening
The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX...
Granton district administrator cleared following Title IX investigation, student speaks out
Reported sexual assault victim of former Marshfield PD chief dies amid federal case against city

Latest News

Travelers walk to Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US
Residents are working towards recovery after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County...
Residents work towards recovery after earthquake
Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) takes part in drills during the team's NFL...
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
Officials in Washington state are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning...
Some dog owners are ditching their pets in the cold