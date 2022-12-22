News and First Alert Weather App
Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order declaring an energy emergency

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed an Executive Order declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin.

Issuing Executive Order #181 will provide a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies. According to a news release, that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers.

Due to the below-average temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, are limited. 

“Over the past days and weeks, Wisconsinites across the state have braved snow and ice storms, with more the next couple of days, combined with high winds and extremely cold temperatures. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” said Gov. Evers.

According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple liquid fuel terminals across the state have reported limited product supplies for distribution, and utilities indicated the potential for mutual aid response from out of state.

