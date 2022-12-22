News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Wednesday Night-Thursday PM

The winter storm first brought accumulating snow to the region and will be followed by strong winds causing whiteout conditions
Snowfall from Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon ranged from 3 to 6 inches.
Snowfall from Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon ranged from 3 to 6 inches.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest winter storm to impact North Central Wisconsin brought not only accumulating snow and messy travel conditions but will also produce wind gusts up to 45 mph Friday into Friday night. Near whiteout conditions are possible at times, creating hazardous road conditions due to low visibility.

Here is a breakdown of the snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon:

N. Phelps 6.1″

N. Rhinelander 6.0″

W. Coloma 5.5″

Hazelhurst 5.5″

St. Germain 5.1″

W Merrill 4.0″

N. Chili 4.0″

Rhinelander 4.0″

Wausau 3.7″

NE Rudolph 3.3″

Plover 3.3″

New Rome 3.0″

Additional snowfall totals may be reported at a later time and we’ll strive to add them to this extended list.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road law goes into effect Wednesday for northern Wisconsin
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Bond set at $5M for suspect in Stevens Point stabbing
A Blizzard Warning & Winter Storm Warning in effect through Saturday morning for most of the...
First Alert Weather Days: Whiteout conditions & dangerously cold temps/wind chills
Reported sexual assault victim of former Marshfield PD chief dies amid federal case against city
The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX...
Granton district administrator cleared following Title IX investigation, student speaks out

Latest News

A Blizzard Warning & Winter Storm Warning in effect through Saturday morning for most of the...
First Alert Weather Days: Whiteout conditions & dangerously cold temps/wind chills
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Cold blast & a winter storm in the forecast before Christmas