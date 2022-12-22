First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Wednesday Night-Thursday PM

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest winter storm to impact North Central Wisconsin brought not only accumulating snow and messy travel conditions but will also produce wind gusts up to 45 mph Friday into Friday night. Near whiteout conditions are possible at times, creating hazardous road conditions due to low visibility.

Here is a breakdown of the snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon:

N. Phelps 6.1″

N. Rhinelander 6.0″

W. Coloma 5.5″

Hazelhurst 5.5″

St. Germain 5.1″

W Merrill 4.0″

N. Chili 4.0″

Rhinelander 4.0″

Wausau 3.7″

NE Rudolph 3.3″

Plover 3.3″

New Rome 3.0″

Additional snowfall totals may be reported at a later time and we’ll strive to add them to this extended list.

