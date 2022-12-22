News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Extreme cold leads Portage County warming shelters to open to the public

By Sean White
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Dangerously low temperatures are forecasted for much of the state over the coming days.

While residents of Portage County are encouraged to stay out of the sub-zero weather, if homes are without heat there are several warming sites established throughout Portage County.

To check the availability for each location, visit or call the locations below.

  • Portage County Health and Human Services - 817 Whiting Ave, Stevens Point, 715-345-5350
  • Portage County Public Library - 1001 Main St., Stevens Point, 715-346-1544
  • Portage County Sheriff’s Dep. - 1500 Strongs Ave., Stevens Point, 715-346-1400
  • Salvation Army - 1600 Briggs St., Stevens Point, 715-341-2437
  • The Warming Center (Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church) - 1300 Main St., Stevens Point, 715-252-7860
  • Jensen Community Center - 487 N Main St., Amherst, 715-824-5202
  • Rosholt Public Library - 137 N Main St., Rosholt, 715-677-4512
  • Village of Almond Municipal Center - 122 Main St., Almond, 715-366-8171
  • Village of Plover Municipal Center - 2400 Post Rd., Plover, 715-345-5250

If overnight accommodations are needed, residents are asked to contact Portage County Public Health Division’s Emergency Services at (715) 344-7438, the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (715) 346-1400, or United Way’s 211.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road law goes into effect Wednesday for northern Wisconsin
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Bond set at $5M for suspect in Stevens Point stabbing
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Days: Massive winter storm arrives Wednesday evening
How to prepare for a winter power outage
Tree falling in Wausau and what to do.
Responsibility for cleanup of downed trees, branches could fall on you

Latest News

NewsChannel 7 Share Your Holidays Phone Bank (2018-FILE)
Share Your Holidays annual phone bank returns with smashing success
Stoffel Commits to South Dakota
Stoffel Commits to South Dakota
Generators should never be used indoors as they can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning
Preparing to power a generator in case of a power outage
"Willow" is expected to be certified in about a year
Stevens Point Police Department introduces new therapy dog