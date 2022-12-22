Extreme cold leads Portage County warming shelters to open to the public

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Dangerously low temperatures are forecasted for much of the state over the coming days.

While residents of Portage County are encouraged to stay out of the sub-zero weather, if homes are without heat there are several warming sites established throughout Portage County.

To check the availability for each location, visit or call the locations below.

Portage County Health and Human Services - 817 Whiting Ave, Stevens Point, 715-345-5350

Portage County Public Library - 1001 Main St., Stevens Point, 715-346-1544

Portage County Sheriff’s Dep. - 1500 Strongs Ave., Stevens Point, 715-346-1400

Salvation Army - 1600 Briggs St., Stevens Point, 715-341-2437

The Warming Center (Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church) - 1300 Main St., Stevens Point, 715-252-7860

Jensen Community Center - 487 N Main St., Amherst, 715-824-5202

Rosholt Public Library - 137 N Main St., Rosholt, 715-677-4512

Village of Almond Municipal Center - 122 Main St., Almond, 715-366-8171

Village of Plover Municipal Center - 2400 Post Rd., Plover, 715-345-5250

If overnight accommodations are needed, residents are asked to contact Portage County Public Health Division’s Emergency Services at (715) 344-7438, the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (715) 346-1400, or United Way’s 211.

