Extreme cold leads Portage County warming shelters to open to the public
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Dangerously low temperatures are forecasted for much of the state over the coming days.
While residents of Portage County are encouraged to stay out of the sub-zero weather, if homes are without heat there are several warming sites established throughout Portage County.
To check the availability for each location, visit or call the locations below.
- Portage County Health and Human Services - 817 Whiting Ave, Stevens Point, 715-345-5350
- Portage County Public Library - 1001 Main St., Stevens Point, 715-346-1544
- Portage County Sheriff’s Dep. - 1500 Strongs Ave., Stevens Point, 715-346-1400
- Salvation Army - 1600 Briggs St., Stevens Point, 715-341-2437
- The Warming Center (Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church) - 1300 Main St., Stevens Point, 715-252-7860
- Jensen Community Center - 487 N Main St., Amherst, 715-824-5202
- Rosholt Public Library - 137 N Main St., Rosholt, 715-677-4512
- Village of Almond Municipal Center - 122 Main St., Almond, 715-366-8171
- Village of Plover Municipal Center - 2400 Post Rd., Plover, 715-345-5250
If overnight accommodations are needed, residents are asked to contact Portage County Public Health Division’s Emergency Services at (715) 344-7438, the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (715) 346-1400, or United Way’s 211.
