Dillon continuing to heat up late in the season

The Packers’ running back has four touchdowns in the last three games
Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) celebrates a touchdown against the Los angles...
Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) celebrates a touchdown against the Los angles Rams in the first half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - AJ Dillon is known for a lot of things off the field. However, on it, he’s seen as a battering ram. It’s that identity that was hard to see early in the season.

“Kind of with a mindset of, ‘I really just want to be perfect. Don’t want to have mental errors..or mistakes, which is what I was doing, said Dillon. “But it was almost like I was playing timid in the sense to not make a mistake.”

Perfection was impossible to achieve. From week two to week 11, Dillon was held out of the end zone. Seeing that, the back knew he needed to make a change.

“I just got to go play ball,” said Dillon. “I’ve been playing ball and having fun this whole time..it’s gotten me into this position..so just let loose and do that.”

The change in mindset has helped Dillon break through and break into the end zone.

”These last couple of weeks, I’ve been playing that way,” said Dillo. “I’m having a great time, playing free, just like I did when I was a little kid.”

Dillon has scored four touchdowns in the last three games. He had two in Monday’s 24-12 over the Rams, both at the goal line.

“When you get in that red zone, you see it, it’s right there,” said Dillon. “You just get that extra fire, that extra adrenaline.”

The battering ram persona has been back in full force over the stretch and with that comes more confidence.

“I’m just getting started, it’s only year three,” said Dillon. “Let’s not put a cap on it yet.”

Dillon and the Packers head to Miami on Christmas Day to face the Dolphins. The game kicks at 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

