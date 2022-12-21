Winter storm expected to impact flights: What to know before you go

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The harsh weather we’re expecting before Christmas is likely to impact holiday travel plans in the air. The National Weather Service expects this storm to reach as far north as Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and as far south as the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Those who are flying in or out should be prepared prior to the storm.

“Pack your patience,” Green Bay airport director Marty Piette advised.

Officials at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport and Appleton International Airport expect the snow to hit the area hard, but airport officials want to get you where you need to go and when you’re expecting to get there.

”Northern airports, including Appleton here, we know how to deal with snow,” Jesse Funk, public information officer for Appleton’s airport, said. “We’ve been training our crews since November. They’ve dealt with a couple of snow events already and the one last night. So, we’re out there. We’re ready to go. We’re ready to get you on your way and to your holiday destination.”

Both Green Bay and Appleton airports say passengers should follow their airline’s app for the latest information on their flights. It could save you from learning your flight is canceled while you’re still at home or the hotel instead of at the airport.

You can also call the airline about getting a waiver before your flight to reschedule for another time.

“Be as flexible as you possibly can, and just stay informed,” Piette advised. “Understand that air travel is not guaranteed when the weather hits, but we are prepared and so are the airlines.”

With the easing of pandemic-era rules, more people are expected to use air travel this holiday weekend. Appleton is seeing a 25% increase in passengers this week compared to a similar period last year.

But last year, thousands of passengers were stranded due to weather and staffing shortages due to illness. This time, despite the forecast, one airport official in Appleton says he doesn’t expect any weather-related delays.

And illness isn’t expected to affect manpower, keeping passengers, suitcases and planes moving to their destinations.

“We’re in flu season, so flu is going around, so that’s certainly a concern. I think most employers, us included, and the airlines, have been able to back-fill those positions so they’re not as short-staffed as they were last year. So, the hope is that if those sicknesses happen, you know, obviously, we can’t have people coming in, but we’ll have enough staff to cover for them in their absence,” Piette told us.

