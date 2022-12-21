Winter outdoor adventure classes offered throughout the Northwoods this year

News and First Alert Weather App
Nicolet College hosts outdoor adventure classes throughout winter and spring
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Nicolet College is ready to launch its Winter 2023 Outdoor Adventure program with more than two dozen classes for a growing number of people to pursue a wide variety of outdoor activities.

“Interest in outdoor classes continues to remain strong and we’re looking forward to having a great winter,” says Terry Rutlin, Nicolet College outdoor adventure coordinator.

Offerings in the upcoming Winter/Spring season will begin in early January and run through late Spring. Rutlin says that the new snow that has fallen in the Northwoods recently is making for perfect conditions for the numerous different skiing classes.

Classes include both cross-country classic and skate techniques near both Rhinelander and Minocqua, telemark and traditional downhill skiing, how to master Nordic downhills, and the always entertaining Skijor with Your Dog.

Other classes include beginning and intermediate fat biking, winter camping, an interpretive snowshoe hike to the Tea House at Minocqua Winter Park, and a series of permaculture classes that will share practices that individuals can implement in their spring gardens and other portions of their property that focus on wise use of natural resources.

For full details and to register for an outdoor adventure class, visit //nicoletcollege.edu/outdooradventure or call the college at 715-365-4544.

