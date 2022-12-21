News and First Alert Weather App
Standing Rocks Park to open for season Dec. 27

By Sean White
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Parks will be opening Standing Rocks Park for winter downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, and mountain biking starting Dec. 27.

They have been grooming the ski trails at Standing Rocks and say the trails are in good early-season condition but are still soft so rock skis are recommended.

They have gone through the Green Goblin trail to flatten and reduce the amount of snow on the trail and plan to work on the bike trails and the Plover River trail throughout the week.

For more information and updates, you can contact their main office at 715-346-1433 or visit the Portage County Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

