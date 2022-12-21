News and First Alert Weather App
Snowmobile trails in Oneida County to open Friday

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowmobile trails in Oneida County will open for the season on Friday, Dec. 23 at 8 a.m.

All lake and river trails in Oneida County are considered unsafe and should not be used until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club. The Oneida County Forestry, Land, & Recreation Department reminds riders to stay on marked trails. Off-trail riding is trespassing and could result in the closure or loss of trails and citations and fines for those who participate.

With the anticipated winter storm, including high winds and blowing snow going into the Christmas holiday weekend, please use extreme caution while riding. Downed trees and low-hanging branches may be encountered. The trails are in rough, early-season condition.

