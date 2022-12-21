Sheriff Scott Parks stepping down, reflects on 43 years of service

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There will be a new sheriff in town on Jan 3. After 43 years serving Marathon County, and nearly 10 as Sheriff, Scott Parks will be handing in his badge and retiring.

Sheriff Parks says it’s been quite the journey with so many highs and lows, and it’s one he never intended to have, ”Did I ever have the desire to be the Sheriff throughout my career? No,” says Sheriff Parks.

Nine and a half years ago, the Sheriff’s position opened up in Marathon County. Leaving then Lieutenant Parks with a choice. To stay lieutenant or apply to be sheriff. Despite hesitations, he took that leap.

When faced with the question of if it was worth it he says, “It definitely was.”

Sheriff Parks feels the same even after his most challenging times such as the murder of Deputy Jeff Sheets. “That case stays with me because I was one of the first cars to arrive on the scene as a detective and I still recall vividly seeing jeff fighting for his life,” he says.

Time and again, Sheriff Parks was the foundation for the department to lean against and count on. ”I always needed to be a rock and had to show that vision of strength even under the worst conditions, but I’m going to tell you, there were a number of times where I might have had a rock displayed on the outside, but I was sandstone on the inside,” says Sheriff Parks.

It wasn’t all tough times. Laughs were shared in the office and sometimes even out in the field.

”I remember running up to the door and one of my swat entry team members was right in front of me. he goes to grab the door to pull it open so I can take the ram and smash the door in and as he grabbed the door he literally ripped it right off the frame of the house. and I start laughing cause I’m thinking he just tore the door off the house and then he hands the door to me like what am I supposed to do with this door?” Sheriff Parks said with a laugh.

Now, he’s preparing to walk out the door, this one attached to the station, and leave behind his legacy.

”I think every leader’s goal is to leave the place better than what it was when they took over,” says Sheriff Parks.

Sheriff Parks said he knows the community will be in great hands as Chief Billeb takes over. As for all this newfound free time, he says he’s excited to spend it with his family and exploring visiting Wisconsin’s waterfalls.

