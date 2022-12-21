News and First Alert Weather App
Share Your Holidays continues Wednesday with annual phone bank

NewsChannel 7 Share Your Holidays Phone Bank (2018-FILE)
By Sean White and Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Share Your Holidays, WSAW/WZAW’s annual food drive and fundraiser continues Wednesday with the annual phone bank.

Financial experts from the IncredibleBank will be on hand from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. taking your donations over the phone.

You can still bring non-perishable food or monetary donation to the WSAW/WZAW studios on Grand Avenue in Wausau. Or take money to a Wausau IncredibleBank. You can also donate online at www.incrediblebank.com/syh

Food this year is going to Peyton’s Promise for distribution to dozens of pantries in Marathon County.

Share Your Holidays has no overhead or administrative costs. Everything you give will go the charities.

The phone bank will open at 4 p.m. The number to call is 715-203-8285.

