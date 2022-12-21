News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rob Gronkowski makes surprise Christmas visit at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital

Retired NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski made a surprise visit to Shriners Children’s New England this week. (Source: Shriner’s Children’s Hospital New England)
By Samantha O'Connor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - Retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski made a surprise visit at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital New England ahead of Christmas.

WGGB reports the Super Bowl champion tight end wanted to brighten the holidays for the patients and their families.

“We are so honored that Rob chose to visit Shriners Children’s New England this holiday season,” said Frances Marthone, administrator at Shriners Children’s New England.

Gronkowski dressed up as “Robbie the Elf” and brought presents for each child that included jerseys, footballs, and sneakers autographed by the NFL star.

“He [Gronkowski] was extremely generous with his time and really brought a smile to our patients and staff,” Marthone said.

The children were able to play basketball, air hockey, and soccer with the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star.

Gronkowski also spent time painting with the kids and tried tackling the art of origami.

“Many of our patients have conditions that will affect them for the rest of their lives. It can be quite challenging for the child and their family. It’s wonderful to be able to provide them all with an experience they will never forget,” Marthone said.

Copyright 2022 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road law goes into effect Wednesday for northern Wisconsin
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Bond set at $5M for suspect in Stevens Point stabbing
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Days: Massive winter storm arrives Wednesday evening
How to prepare for a winter power outage
Tree falling in Wausau and what to do.
Responsibility for cleanup of downed trees, branches could fall on you

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
LIVE: Biden, Zelenskyy hold joint news conference
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Days: Massive winter storm arrives Wednesday evening
Juvenile arrested for vandalizing Central Elementary in Rhinelander
GRAPHIC: 80-year-old, 3-year-old pinned beneath car by driver backing out of parking spot