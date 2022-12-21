Reported sexual assault victim of former Marshfield PD chief dies amid federal case against city

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The woman suing the City of Marshfield and two of its former police chiefs in federal court, accusing the former Police Chief Rick Gramza of sexually harassing and stalking her, has died.

Court records filed Wednesday stated the woman died Dec. 1. 7 Investigates is not naming the woman, as in previous reports, to protect her identity.

Per federal rules, the case now moves to the personal representative of her estate, her family. The family has 90 days after being served the court’s notice of death to make a motion of substitution to continue the case or to end it. The case will be dismissed if no motion is made after 90 days.

The woman, a civilian, filed a complaint against Gramza with the city in 2020, triggering an investigation into the then police chief. She told 7 Investigates in April 2021, “I just want (the) community to know how this could’ve and should’ve been stopped.”

The city ultimately settled with Gramza, allowing him to resign. The common council stated the settlement was done, in part, to protect the reported victims, though the woman said she was not contacted by the city about whether she would have been comfortable testifying at a hearing.

The woman filed the civil suit against the city, Gramza, and the police chief the woman’s fiance first reported the conduct to, Gary Jepsen the following December.

The woman’s family did not want to comment. 7 Investigates reached out to the city and the attorneys representing the city, Gramza, and Jepsen; they had not responded by the time of this publishing, but this story will be updated should they respond.

