Packers score big for Sargento’s donation to Paul’s Pantry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Sargento made a big donation to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay on Tuesday.

Sargento has partnered with the Green Bay Packers for 20 years for the “Touchdowns for Hunger” program. Each time the Packers score a touchdown, Sargento donates $2,000 to food pantries.

Since this time last year, the Packers made it to the end zone 31 times.

Packers great Donald Driver was on-hand for the donation. He was a wide receiver for the Packers when the Touchdowns for Hunger program started, and he was no stranger to scoring touchdowns.

“When we think about the holiday season, this is why we do what we do. But this is not just for Christmas and Thanksgiving, this is a year-round process, and if we continue to make the impact in the community that we serve it’s exciting and we can put a smile on our face every single day,” he said.

Since Touchdowns for Hunger began, it’s contributed $1.7 million to food pantries, including $450,000 to Paul’s Pantry.

