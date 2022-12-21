News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers score big for Sargento’s donation to Paul’s Pantry

Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Sargento made a big donation to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay on Tuesday.

Sargento has partnered with the Green Bay Packers for 20 years for the “Touchdowns for Hunger” program. Each time the Packers score a touchdown, Sargento donates $2,000 to food pantries.

Since this time last year, the Packers made it to the end zone 31 times.

Packers great Donald Driver was on-hand for the donation. He was a wide receiver for the Packers when the Touchdowns for Hunger program started, and he was no stranger to scoring touchdowns.

“When we think about the holiday season, this is why we do what we do. But this is not just for Christmas and Thanksgiving, this is a year-round process, and if we continue to make the impact in the community that we serve it’s exciting and we can put a smile on our face every single day,” he said.

Since Touchdowns for Hunger began, it’s contributed $1.7 million to food pantries, including $450,000 to Paul’s Pantry.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
2 injured, 1 in custody following Stevens Point assault
First Alert Days could be needed for Thursday and Friday due to snow and strong winds causing...
First Alert Weather: Turning colder, watching a possible winter storm later this week
Tree falling in Wausau and what to do.
Responsibility for cleanup of downed trees, branches could fall on you
We are looking at a winter storm tracking in mid-week leading to significant travel impacts
First Alert Weather Days: Winter storm to impact holiday travels
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Packers release WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday night game

Latest News

The twin-engine Airbus H135 helicopter arrived at the MedEvac hangar at Central Wisconsin...
Howard Young Medical Center to host meet and greet for new Aspirus helicopter
Portage County United Way and community surpass 2022 campaign goal
Wisconsin Rapids hopes to preserve historic architecture.
Wisconsin Rapids set to start a Historic Preservation Commission
Gov. Evers, DWD recognizes exemplary veterans employers
Rhinelander FBLA and DECA hold annual Jeans for Teens Drive