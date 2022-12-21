Mosinee’s Stoffel commits to South Dakota State

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee stand-out Davin Stoffel committed to continuing his football career at South Dakota State Wednesday. The receiver and linebacker signed his letter of intent Wednesday at Mosinee High School.

“It’s always been a dream to play division one football, give myself an opportunity to keep playing football,” said Stoffel. “It’s just a surreal experience, super excited, huge thank you to my coaches and teammates and family and friends. I couldn’t do it without them.”

Stoffel had 1,012 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns for Mosinee in 2021. He also had 15 tackles for loss on defense, plus two defensive scores, all while helping Mosinee to a Great Northern Conference title.

Stoffel joins a South Dakota State program playing for an FCS National Championship on Jan. 8. For Stoffel, he sees Brookings as a perfect fit.

“It’s really just the family feel I felt at SDSU,” said Stoffel. “Great coaches. The people that I met there were amazing. I really like the school and the program. I really feel like it was a great fit for me.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.