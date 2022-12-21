News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marshfield boys, Lakeland and Mosinee girls basketball pick up wins in Dec. 20 prep highlights

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield boys basketball dominated Wausau East to remain undefeated in Wisconsin Valley Conference play, while Lakeland and Mosinee girls basketball picked up wins on Tuesday night.

Marshfield thoroughly dominated Wausau East on the road, taking the 80-49 victory. The win pushed the Tigers to 3-0 in conference play.

Mosinee girls basketball hosted No. 7 Edgar in a difficult non-conference matchup. Mosinee used their defense to shut down the Wildcats, finishing with a 46-31 victory.

Lakeland moved to 3-0 in conference play with a 58-33 victory over Antigo.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
2 injured, 1 in custody following Stevens Point assault
First Alert Days could be needed for Thursday and Friday due to snow and strong winds causing...
First Alert Weather: Turning colder, watching a possible winter storm later this week
Tree falling in Wausau and what to do.
Responsibility for cleanup of downed trees, branches could fall on you
We are looking at a winter storm tracking in mid-week leading to significant travel impacts
First Alert Weather Days: Winter storm to impact holiday travels
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Packers release WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday night game

Latest News

High School Sports
High School Sports
Los angles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) tries to break the tackle of Green Bay Packers...
Packers’ pressure stifles Rams
Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) celebrates a touchdown against the Los angles...
Packers offense continuing to find its groove
The three-sport sophomore is amongst the top scorers in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
Hello, My Name Is: Grant Chandonais