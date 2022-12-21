Marshfield boys, Lakeland and Mosinee girls basketball pick up wins in Dec. 20 prep highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield boys basketball dominated Wausau East to remain undefeated in Wisconsin Valley Conference play, while Lakeland and Mosinee girls basketball picked up wins on Tuesday night.

Marshfield thoroughly dominated Wausau East on the road, taking the 80-49 victory. The win pushed the Tigers to 3-0 in conference play.

Mosinee girls basketball hosted No. 7 Edgar in a difficult non-conference matchup. Mosinee used their defense to shut down the Wildcats, finishing with a 46-31 victory.

Lakeland moved to 3-0 in conference play with a 58-33 victory over Antigo.

