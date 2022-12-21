Man convicted in Waupaca protest violence

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who pointed a gun at police and kicked and bit an officer during a protest in Waupaca has been found guilty.

Matthew L. Banta, 25, appeared in Waupaca County Court on Dec. 15 for a plea and sentencing hearing.

Banta pleaded no contest to a charge of Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer. Four other counts were dismissed but read into the record.

A judge found him guilty of the felony and sentenced him to three years probation.

Banta was arrested during protests following the 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Aug. 1, 2020, police were called to the Waupaca Library parking lot to speak with a group of protesters who had gathered there. They were planning to march in the streets.

The complaint says five people were open-carrying long guns. The officer asked them to stay out of the roadway and avoid stopping traffic. The officer said he handed them a copy of a city ordinance and asked for compliance.

About 40 minutes later, the officer received word that the protesters were marching down the middle of E. Fulton St and crossing over to W. Fulton St. The complaint states about 30 people were marching and they had vehicle escorts. The officer said he asked them to get off the street. The protesters moved over for a moment, and then moved back into the road, according to the complaint.

After several warnings, police started asking protesters for their identification. They did not comply, according to the complaint.

Officers came in contact with Matthew Banta. He was carrying a rifle and repeated the phrase: “is that what you call protecting and serving?”

An officer approached the group and asked them to get out of the street. Banta got in front of the officer and said, “You can do what you want, but we are going to continue to march.” The officer said he told Banta that if he did not get out of the roadway, he would be arrested.

The officer reached for Banta’s left arm to attempt to arrest him. Banta stepped back and started down a ditch. The officer reached for Banta’s backpack. That’s when Banta “began raising his rifle.” Banta fell back and kicked at the officer, making contact with the officer’s legs. Banta tried standing and “he again began raising his rifle toward [VICTIM OFFICER],” reads the complaint. The officer said he feared for his life and those around him. The officer grabbed Banta by the shoulders and “threw him onto the ground and held him to the ground.”

“Banta was laying on his hands and the rifle was now underneath him,” reads the complaint. “Banta was then moving his hands around and as though he was trying to manipulate the gun.”

Police say they told Banta to get his hands off the gun. The crowd started screaming for the police to get off Banta. The officer reached for Banta’s hand. Banta bit the officer on the right forearm, according to the complaint.

Police were able to secure Banta and put him in handcuffs.

Police say Banta’s rifle was loaded and a bullet was in the chamber. They found 117 rounds of ammunition on Banta. He was also carrying an eight-inch straight-blade knife in a sheath on his belt, according to the complaint.

In a separate case in Brown County, Banta was sentenced to probation for Resisting or Obstructing an Officer during a protest in Green Bay.

The criminal complaint said Banta “is known to be a violent Antifa member who incites violence in otherwise relatively peaceful protests.” Police say he’s known as “Commander Red.”

A responding officer says he saw four individuals walking towards a protest with baseball bats. One man was wearing a metal helmet with goggles and military-style gear with multiple pouches and was carrying an Antifa flag. When the officer pulled his squad car in front of the group, they ran away. The officer caught Banta, who was carrying the flag, and says Banta “dropped into the fetal position and began crying.” He accused the officer of lying on him; the officer replied nobody was on him.

Banta acknowledged he was headed to the Green Bay protest but denied he was planning to incite a riot.

