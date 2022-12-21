Juvenile arrested for vandalizing Central Elementary in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - On Dec. 14, the School District of Rhinelander contacted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reporting vandalism at Central School in the City of Rhinelander.

A male juvenile was later identified after the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the suspects on Facebook. That juvenile was taken into custody and admitted to the vandalism.

Captain Tyler Young of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the juvenile used spray paint to depict some, “pretty graphic images,” around the school. “I don’t see this as a trending issue, I believe it was an isolated incident that occurred from a juvenile that does not even attend the school,” says Captain Young.

The total cost of the incident is estimated to be around $4,000.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Rhinelander Police Department during this investigation.

Administration staff at the School District of Rhinelander were unavailable for comment at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.