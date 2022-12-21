Granton district administrator cleared following Title IX investigation, student speaks out

GRANTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX investigation which determined he had not sexually harassed a student, as alleged.

Samantha Martin was finishing up her senior year at Granton when she started experiencing strange interactions with James Kuchta.

“There were different things in my head telling me that this person was not okay. Right when I turned 18, things started to get very uncomfortable,” she said. Her birthday is in January.

The first complaint sprung from an interaction in March when she was with her friend and favorite teacher, Ryan Westaby, in a classroom when Kuchta walked in.

“While he was talking to my teacher, he turned over when I started stretching, and said, “Hi, Sam… And I looked as I was stretching, he was just staring me up and down and I got very uncomfortable and I immediately stopped stretching,” Martin recalled.

Westaby, encouraged her to document her interactions with Kuchta after he witnessed the interaction in his classroom, and she noted how uncomfortable he made her. Her friend in the room also documented the incident too. Westaby reported the interaction to the school board.

Martin ultimately formally filed three complaints over a matter of days related to her interactions with Kuchta, triggering the district’s Title IX protocol.

“I feel like I need to be an advocate to some people,” she noted. “I know, there’s been a lot of people that have dealt with this.”

The district’s adopted version of Title IX at the time stated the full process should take no more than 90 days. It took double the time to complete a third-party investigation, and Martin and Westaby say they were not notified about any extensions or delays like the law said they should be. They were only told it was not going to be completed before graduation.

Granton Title IX policy timeframe (WSAW)

“I think they kept pushing it off because I didn’t graduate yet.”

With that news, the senior class of 11 had a discussion about what they wanted during their ceremony.

“It was probably in a matter of 10 seconds where we all said ‘no, we don’t want him (Kuchta) there. We don’t want to deal with that,” Martin said.

The investigator cited the Title IX protocol that Kuchta is presumed not to have committed the alleged conduct while the case is under investigation. He said Kuchta would be allowed to attend the ceremony, but he would be placed out of view of Martin and her family as much as possible and she would be allowed to receive her diploma from someone else.

Martin looks back at her pictures, frustrated that he is in many of them.

District Administrator James Kuchta is in some of Samantha Martin's graduation photos. She said she is frustrated by that after asking that he not be on stage. (WSAW Tom Zurawski)

In September, she received the news that two law firms determined there were no violations of sexual harassment at a school or legal level.

“I was waiting for months just to hear something, and once I finally heard something, I thought I just wasted my whole entire time. Why did I do that? And it it hurts,” Martin expressed.

The other two incidents Martin reported were about verbal and visual interactions she had with Kuchta. In the second incident, Kuchta stopped her in the hallway on her way to class and asked her about how her teachers prepared her for the ACT. Martin answered and eventually ended the conversation so she would not be late for class.

“As I’m walking down the hallway, just something felt off, like I needed to turn back and look at him,” she explained. “And I turned back, and he’s just staring at me up and down and following me. And I was in immediate panic.”

She hustled into Westaby’s classroom.

The third incident happened while she was selling chocolates in the front office. Kuchta expressed interest in purchasing some when she asked and he started a conversation with her, despite being on a virtual call. He began asking her about her college searches, where she worked, and where she lived.

“So I told him, I’m like, Oh, I’m just a few roads down. ...Then he brought up one of our sped. ed. teachers that lives near me and he’s like, ‘Oh, how far away do you live from her?’ And I was like, ‘Why? Why are you asking this?’” she asked herself.

The principal, who is the Title IX coordinator for the district, implemented safety measures by directing Kuchta not to interact with Martin.

“I was afraid to come to school,” Martin said about the rest of her school year. “I was always like, something’s going to happen. Another incident is going to happen. He’s going to do something. And you should never feel that when you go to school.”

According to the investigator’s report, Kuchta said in response to the first incident that he thought the allegation that he was staring at her was subjective and he did not remember doing that. He also said the complaint was making “a mountain out of a mole hill (sic) and it was not a mole hill (sic).”

In the second incident, he said he was not following her, but heading in the same direction to ultimately go to the stairway. In response to the third complaint, he said he sometimes asks students about where they live because he is new to Clark County.

Westaby filed a formal complaint after the first incident and sent an email to the school board.

“This behavior should be completely unacceptable in any workplace, but when it begins to involve students it crosses many different lines,” he said in the email to the board.

He also briefly mentions three previous complaints he made about Kuchta’s behavior in a year’s time. At the time of the email, Kuchta had only been at Granton for about a year and a half as an interim district administrator. According to school board meeting minutes, the board signed him on full-time this summer as the investigation was ongoing.

Kuchta also spoke to the investigator about Westaby’s motive for filing the complaint, speaking about circumstances around a former employee, and staff incidents too.

While 7 Investigates was told about other complaints, and they were referenced in the investigation report, the only complaints that came back following a records request for all complaints against Kuchta were Martin’s and Westaby’s complaints contained in the investigation. That also included a complaint Westaby filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. He claimed Kuchta was retaliating against him for filing a complaint against him, by saying his department could be dissolved.

When 7 Investigates inquired about other complaints, including informal complaints, the school board president, Theresa Hasz – who handled all of the records requests and questions – said those complaints that were provided were the only complaints.

Hasz declined a request for an interview, but responded with a statement in response to this story Monday on behalf of the school board:

After resigning their position, an ex-employee filed several complaints against the Granton School District. The school board treats these types of complaints seriously. We hired an impartial 3rd party to investigate the claims. They interviewed all the involved parties. They submitted their results. We then hired a second impartial 3rd party to review the findings, interview all involved parties, and give the people involved the opportunity to appeal the findings. They found no violation of any board policies procedures, or the law. No wrongdoing was found and no appeals were filed. As a result, all the claims were either found to be without merit or withdrawn with prejudice by the complainants. The Granton School District is a tight knit family that strives to develop its students into successful adults by developing and nurturing a team atmosphere in our organization. The appropriate steps were taken and the school board considers the matter closed.

Martin told 7 Investigates that part of the reason they did not appeal the findings was because her family believed it would be best done with an attorney, and they could not afford one. Westaby ultimately withdrew his EEOC complaint, saying he also felt he needed an attorney and could not afford one. Westaby resigned over the summer too.

Court records show this is not the first time Kuchta has dealt with complaints. Cases from his previous school district wrapped up a little more than a year before he joined Granton. The two previous assistant administrators at Amery School District separately filed civil cases against him in 2018. They both had spoken to school board members with concerns about Kuchta and alleged that he had retaliated against them for that.

Kori Nelson spoke at a school board meeting claiming she worked in a hostile environment and was surrounded by unethical behavior, citing a lack of transparency. Dena Babcock claimed there were more incidents of a hostile work environment, noting Kuchta would make demeaning comments to female staff and would comment on their bodies. Both cases settled.

As for Martin, the Granton-grown student looks back fondly on her overall time at the district, but the last few senior months have weighed heavily on her even into her college career.

“I want to graduate college. I just want to keep moving on but it’s hard,” she admitted. “You just get afraid of the world and what people are going to do, and that’s how I am at the moment.”

Kuchta did not respond to 7 Investigates’ request for an interview or comment.

