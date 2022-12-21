News and First Alert Weather App
Gov. Evers appoints Kelly Hays as Langlade County District Attorney

Kelly Hays
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Kelly Hays to serve as Langlade County District Attorney.

The appointment fills a vacancy created by District Attorney Elizabeth Gebert’s resignation. Hays will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

“Kelly Hays has demonstrated a passion for pursuing justice and has built strong working relationships to that end,” said Gov. Evers. “She will be a great district attorney for the people of Langlade County.”

Hays joined the Langlade County District Attorney’s Office in May 2019, where she is currently an assistant district attorney. In this role, she handles a wide variety of cases, ranging from serious violent felonies to traffic and ordinance violations. She is the primary attorney responsible for the county’s first offender program and THC diversion program, both of which she helped develop with the current district attorney.

“It is critically important for our local law enforcement to have a collaborative working relationship with our District Attorney’s Office,” said Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley.

Hays is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point and the University of Wisconsin Law School. She previously served as the executive director of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association.

