DECA gives out warming kits to Merrill students

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The business group DECA is giving out warming kits before winter break to kids in the district.

Members of DECA dressed up in silly holiday costumes and passed out warming kits to students during school. Warming kits come with gloves, a hat, hot chocolate packets, and a positive mental health message.

DECA has teamed up with Raise Your Voice, St. Stephens, Trinity Lutheran School, and other organizations to provide even more warming kits to students. They have made more than 2,000 warming kits.

“Everyone has a different story at any given point in their lives. And if we can make it better or easier in any way, I would gladly be part of that,” says DECA President Amber Winter.

With the rise in sponsors, DECA is excited to continue this project next holiday season.

