Wausau’s Drinking Water Treatment facility now operational

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau has announced its new drinking water facility is now operational.

The facility is the result of four years of planning and two years of construction. According to a news release from the city, water testing at the new facility showed treatment is performing well and providing a significantly higher quality of drinking water due to improved removal of iron, manganese, organics, and color.

Over the past several weeks, city staff and operators have been running two separate water treatment facilities, maintaining the distribution system, ensuring water remains safe, completing capital projects and performing emergency repairs. With over 200 miles of water main and millions of gallons of water storage facilities, the city stated it will take a couple of weeks of water usage for the water currently in the system to be used and completely changed over.

There are some areas of the city where sediment in the water mains may be disturbed as the water flow direction will be reversed, this is not expected to be significant and will be of short duration while the system flow patterns stabilize in the coming weeks. Wausau residents with questions should call the water department at 715-261-6530.

Water from the new Facility has been tested for PFAS with sample results below detectable limits.

