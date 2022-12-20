UWSP and UWSP at Marshfield announce new leadership hires

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A higher education leader has been selected as the next vice chancellor for university advancement at UWSP and a new campus executive has been named at UWSP at Marshfield.

Tony Andrews will become the new campus executive at UWSP at Marshfield on Jan. 9. He has 27 years of higher education in the areas of student development, enrollment management, community and government relations, and alumni relations in New York. He also taught student development and political science. Andrews succeeds Michelle Boernke, who is retiring this month.

William Broussard will also take over his new role as vice chancellor on Jan. 9. He currently serves as the associate vice president for University Advancement at Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he has provided supervision and leadership to the advancement services, alumni relations, annual giving and marketing, and communications departments since 2018. Broussard will succeed Chris Richards, who retired earlier this year.

Andrews’ role as campus executive leads operations and community engagement for UW-Stevens Point’s campus in Marshfield. The position is responsible for providing vision, connecting community needs to organizational capacity, and supervising daily operations. “This is a great opportunity to work with highly skilled higher education professionals to advance the needs of a changing student population,” says Andrews.

Broussard’s responsibility in UW-Stevens Point University Advancement works with alumni, parents, donors, and local communities to generate support and financial resources needed to fulfill the mission of the university. “As someone who has a particular affinity for the impact institutions like UW-Stevens Point have on the regions they serve, it is an honor, privilege, and a thrill to be afforded the opportunity to serve as vice chancellor for University Advancement and CEO for the UWSP Foundation,” says Broussard.

