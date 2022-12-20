Suspect in assault case to be charged with attempted murder, police said one of the victims was a child

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Police have released more details about an assault case in Stevens Point.

Police said a 32-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child were injured. Just before 2 a.m., officers from the Stevens Point Police Department, UW-Stevens Point Police Department, the Portage County Sheriff’s Department and paramedics from the Stevens Point Fire Department, were dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue. Details about the assault have not been released but police did say the victims were transported by ambulance to a Marshfield hospital.

Police have identified the suspect as Elier Bravo De Leon, 20.

He was arrested after the incident. He is expected to be charged with two counts of attempted-first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of mayhem and one count of burglary.

Police said it was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.