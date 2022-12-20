Stevens Point Schools launch ‘Money For Meals’ donation program

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Stevens Point Area Public School District has launched a donation program to raise money for unpaid meal balances for students and families. A spokeswoman for the school district said the families who qualify for free and reduced lunch is up 38%. The unpaid meal balance is up to $13,000.

“Ensuring that all students have access to nutritious meals is a critical part of supporting their overall well-being and ability to learn,” said Superintendent Cory Hirsbrunner. “We are grateful for any support that our community can provide to help us cover these unpaid meal balances and ensure that no student goes hungry.”

To make a donation, visit www.PointSchools.net. Individuals or organizations can support the “Money for Meals” campaign by making a donation through the District’s website or by scanning the QR code.

Money for Meals donation program (Stevens Point Area School District)

