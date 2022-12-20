News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point Schools launch ‘Money For Meals’ donation program

Point Schools Launch “Money For Meals” Donation Program.
Point Schools Launch “Money For Meals” Donation Program.((Photo/Stevens Point Area Public School District))
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Stevens Point Area Public School District has launched a donation program to raise money for unpaid meal balances for students and families. A spokeswoman for the school district said the families who qualify for free and reduced lunch is up 38%. The unpaid meal balance is up to $13,000.

“Ensuring that all students have access to nutritious meals is a critical part of supporting their overall well-being and ability to learn,” said Superintendent Cory Hirsbrunner. “We are grateful for any support that our community can provide to help us cover these unpaid meal balances and ensure that no student goes hungry.”

To make a donation, visit www.PointSchools.net. Individuals or organizations can support the “Money for Meals” campaign by making a donation through the District’s website or by scanning the QR code.

Money for Meals donation program
Money for Meals donation program(Stevens Point Area School District)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Days could be needed for Thursday and Friday due to snow and strong winds causing...
First Alert Weather: Turning colder, watching a possible winter storm later this week
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Packers release WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday night game
Marine surprises brother at Horace Mann Middle School
Marine visits brother at Wausau school for special homecoming surprise
Tree falling in Wausau and what to do.
Responsibility for cleanup of downed trees, branches could fall on you
Wagner honored here with a ceremony at Athens back in 2002 for being inducted into the National...
Remembering legendary Athens wrestling coach Jerry Wagner

Latest News

Stevens Point art gallery to host new exhibit
DHS confirms pediatric influenza-associated death in Wisconsin
Stevens Point
Stevens Point creates downtown business improvement district
Rib Mountain file (WSAW - 2016)
Approved Rib Mountain State Park master plan to include 128-acre expansion