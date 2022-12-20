Stevens Point creates downtown business improvement district

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Common Council has voted unanimously to adopt the city’s first business improvement district around the historic downtown.

It follows a recommendation from the Stevens Point Plan Commission. Following Monday’s decision, the city is now accepting applications for interested business and property owners located within the district. The board application and downtown BID information can be found on the City of Stevens Point website. Click here.

According to a news release, in 2019, business owners requested additional financial support from the city to improve amenities, events, and marketing for the Stevens Point Alliance, the region’s association of business owners. City staff and business owners formed a planning committee to structure downtown support in the form of a BID but paused meetings through 2020 and 2021 to avoid additional economic hardship on downtown businesses during the initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Mike Wiza said the BID will not replace the Stevens Point Alliance but complement their efforts.

“Our downtown is taking a strategic step forward by establishing this business improvement district” said Mayor Wiza. “It will be a great opportunity for collaboration that will result in a stronger economy and benefit our business community.”

The City of Stevens Point will provide matching funds for the first five years of the BID to secure planning and organizational assistance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Main Street program in hopes the BID will show visible success in the first years.

The BID Operating Plan will go into effect in 2023.

