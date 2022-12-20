Stevens Point art gallery to host new exhibit

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A small group of artists hopes to brighten up the wintry cold of January and February by staging a new exhibit called Whimsy and Wonder, set to begin on Jan. 8 at Gallery Q in Stevens Point.

On Jan.13, the Gallery Q Artists Cooperative will host a free public reception from 5-7 p.m. Whimsy and Wonder will feature Q artists Mary Therese Murphy, Mary Lee Reineking, Erin Prais-Hintz, and Vicky Helms. Their whimsical and wondrous silk fusion works, mixed media paintings, mosaics, collage paintings, jewelry, scarves, cards, and sculptures will be on display.

The new exhibit is, “chock full of new artwork that’s sure to bring a smile to your face,” says Q artist Mary Lee Reineking. In addition to the four featured Q artists, the work of over 20 local and regional artists will also be located throughout the gallery.

Rotunda Rendevous By Vicky Helms (Q Artists Cooperative)

Artist Cooperative Gallery Q is owned and run by a group of local artists. Its purpose is to support a vibrant community of fine artists, provide an opportunity to exhibit and sell regional fine art under a juried system, enhance professional development among artists, and benefit the community.

The exhibition continues through March 3 at Artists Cooperative Gallery Q, 1108 Main St in downtown Stevens Point.

Additional information can be found on the gallery’s website at www.qartistscooperative.com

