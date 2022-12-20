Snowmobile trails in need of extra work this year

HAMBURG, Wis. (WSAW) - This time of year snowmobilers are ready to get out on the trails, and that starts with making sure they’re ready for grooming. It’s something that’s taking more work than usual this year.

Mike Henrichs is president of the Hamburg Rainbow Riders. He knew he was in for extra work after December’s ice storm.

“Once the snow stopped and all the power went out around the area, then we knew trees were going down,” Henrichs says. In the aftermath, Marathon County’s 28 clubs hit the trails on foot, armed with chainsaws, pole saws, and weed whackers.

“Most of them are out there, doing trimming work, trying to get those trails ready so they’re safe,” says Marathon County Recreation Coordinator Daniel Schmid. The deep snow and amount of debris make it slow going. Rainbow Riders alone has 34 miles of trails.

“We’re talking three hours to go a half mile with a four-man crew,” says Henrichs. “It’s going to put us back probably a couple of weeks before we get this done and now with the holidays coming up, your volunteers are not going to be available all the time.”

Volunteers give their time to get the trails ready, so most of the work takes place on the weekend.

Schmid says trail conditions have to be right from snow cover to the depth of frost for everyone involved, “A lot of our snowmobile trails go through private land owner areas, so we do not want to damage their land. We do want to make sure we’re respecting that, because we do work with them on an ongoing basis.”

According to Heinrichs, the preparation is the same if the season lasts two weeks or two months, but it’s worth it, “You just go riding through the woods, and you see this winter wonderland, mile after mile.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.