Responsibility for cleanup of downed trees, branches could fall on you

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter has arrived in Wausau. Some trees are tough and can withstand heavy snowfall, but some trees are not as capable to withstand the heavy snow and ice that weighs them down.

When a tree falls on your house, you should first investigate how bad the damage is. If a tree is blocking your walkways or driveways, or is potentially hazardous to you and others, it may be time to cut it down.

“Generally we want that tree removed from the structure as soon as possible,” says ISA Certified Arborist Mark Pinkalla.

The best kind of trees to bounce back from a snowstorm are birches. They can bend, twist, break and still survive powerful snowfall.

“While some may say white pines are not sturdy trees, they lose branches to grow new healthy ones,’ claims John Kahon, the city forester of Wausau. “If you have a white pine check to see if it’s just a branch before you go and chop it down.”

When a tree from your property falls and lands on someone else’s property, Kohn says the cleanup responsibilities fall on one person, “Whosever property it falls on, it is their responsibility to clean it up.”

Once a tree falls on city lines, the parks and rec department will oversee the situation. If your neighborhood is swarming with fallen trees let the parks department know immediately to prevent further destruction.

