Recipes: Steak and Potatoes Appetizer and Brie and Cranberry Potato Bites

Sara Agena Cooking Segment Tuesday, December 20
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re attending an upcoming holiday party and need a quick dish idea, look no further. Sara Agena with the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association has two recipes sure to wow any guests.

Mouthwatering Steak and Potatoes Appetizer

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 medium Filet mignon
  • 1½ lbs Blushing Bell Little Potatoes
  • 1 pkg Bearnaise sauce
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • chives for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Salt and pepper steaks well on all sides and let rest to come to room temperature for 10 minutes.
  • Fill a pot of water and add Little potatoes. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, then simmer for 15 minutes. Drain and let cool.
  • Meanwhile, whisk together the bearnaise sauce per package instructions.
  • Preheat grill and grill the steak about five minutes per side or until desired doneness. Let rest for five minutes while potatoes cool enough to handle.
  • Slice potatoes in half. Cut steak in slices and lay a slice on each potato half.
  • Drop a small spoonful of bearnaise sauce on each potato steak stack and garnish with chives if desired.

Brie and Cranberry Potato Bites

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 lb Terrific Trio Holiday Blend Little potatoes halved
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • ¾ tsp dried rosemary crushed
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp ground pepper
  • 4½ oz brie cheese
  • 3 Tbsp cranberry sauce
  • rosemary leaves for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Preheat the oven to 425°F. Lightly coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
  • Place the halved potatoes in a pile on the baking sheet. Pour the olive oil over the potatoes and sprinkle the rosemary, salt and pepper over top. Using tongs or your hands, toss the potatoes until coated.
  • Arrange the potatoes in a single layer on the baking sheet, cut side down. Roast until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, about 25 minutes
  • While the potatoes are roasting, cut the brie cheese into 36 thin squares.
  • Once the potatoes are cooked, flip them over so they are cut side up and place a piece of brie cheese on each potato. Return to the oven until the cheese is melted, about three minutes.
  • Top each potato bite with ¼ teaspoon cranberry and one rosemary leaf. Serve.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

