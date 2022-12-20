News and First Alert Weather App
Police remind about policy after dozens of bags turned away at Lambeau Field

(Matt Ludtke | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say 129 “prohibited bags” were turned away at the gates of Lambeau Field Monday night. Officers want to remind fans of the NFL’s carry-in policy ahead of upcoming Packers home games.

Fans are allowed to carry in a clear bag no larger than 12 x 6 x 12 inches or a one-gallon, clear plastic bag.

Small clutch purses “the size of a woman’s hand” but no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches are permitted. They will be subject to search.

Clothing and blankets can be carried loosely or in an approved bag.

The Green Bay Police Department’s Jennifer Gonzalez said the “NFL has had a bag policy in place for well over a decade. We are just asking people to be conscious of what items you are bringing to the stadium.”

A statement on the Packers website reads, “Prohibited items must be returned to your vehicle or they will be confiscated and discarded.”

Have questions? CLICK HERE for the entire carry-in policy for Lambeau Field.

Police say they responded to 26 calls to Lambeau Field during the Packers’ 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Two people were arrested and five were ejected for misconduct.

